Terry Lee Mcneill Sells 80,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00.

Pine Cliff Energy stock remained flat at C$1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. 31,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.18. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.74 million, a P/E ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.67 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

PNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

