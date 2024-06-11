Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up 2.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.86% of Tenet Healthcare worth $65,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THC stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.77. 1,320,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,378. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $138.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $2,932,773. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.41.

About Tenet Healthcare



Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

