TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.89

Shares of TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 16415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.
TDb Split Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.72.
TDb Split Company Profile
TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
