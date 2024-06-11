Tcwp LLC Sells 694 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,627,000 after purchasing an additional 395,113 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 329,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,710. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

