Tcwp LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tcwp LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 131,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,815 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

