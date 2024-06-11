Tcwp LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tcwp LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $576.18. 586,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,767. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.87 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.