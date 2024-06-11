Tcwp LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Tcwp LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises about 1.8% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tcwp LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 476,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 107,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 90,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth $5,289,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,916. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.