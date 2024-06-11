Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.68. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 185,609 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBLA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.