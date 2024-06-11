Symmetry Peak Management LLC Sells 54,368 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC lowered its stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,368 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 134.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 17.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Youdao by 122.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 139,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

DAO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,601. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $447.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of -0.05.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

