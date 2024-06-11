Symmetry Peak Management LLC Invests $488,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,206 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 193,512 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. 2,209,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

