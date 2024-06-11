Symmetry Investments LP Takes $384,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 139,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $207.55. 86,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $211.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

