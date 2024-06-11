Symmetry Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $5,160,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,644,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

NYSE MT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 1,224,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,521. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

