Symmetry Investments LP Purchases 28,900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 147.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 370.8% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $22,309,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 288,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,848. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.60 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.74.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

