Symmetry Investments LP Makes New $967,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

