Symmetry Investments LP Makes New $293,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CAH traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $98.10. 41,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,417. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.