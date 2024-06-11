Symmetry Investments LP Invests $3.53 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $83.65. 2,029,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,430. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

