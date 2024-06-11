Symmetry Investments LP Has $768,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

LOW opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average of $226.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

