Symmetry Investments LP Has $2.97 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after acquiring an additional 486,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $174.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.93 and its 200 day moving average is $173.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

