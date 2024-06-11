Symmetry Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 191,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,460,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $848.34. 1,401,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $760.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $516.00 and a 1 year high of $850.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

