Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 43,200 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

