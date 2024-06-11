Symmetry Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.