Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 241,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 122,303 shares.The stock last traded at $41.85 and had previously closed at $41.86.

SRDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $596.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 14.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

