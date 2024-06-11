Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRDX. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $596.92 million, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Surmodics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

