Superstring Capital Management LP Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. Lantheus makes up about 2.4% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 926,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,432. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $94.47.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock worth $2,530,098 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

