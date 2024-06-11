Superstring Capital Management LP Takes $440,000 Position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Fusion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN remained flat at $21.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -0.69. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FUSN

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.