Superstring Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,000. Cytokinetics comprises 10.6% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Superstring Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,046.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,046.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,488. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

