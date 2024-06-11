Superstring Capital Management LP Invests $1.96 Million in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Quanterix comprises about 1.4% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 953,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.50. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

