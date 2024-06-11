Superstring Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,000. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for 5.9% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Superstring Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.83. 1,132,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,490. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBIO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

