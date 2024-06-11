SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 4.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27. 1,673,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,325,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

