STV Group (LON:STVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $297.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.63), with a volume of 11262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.63).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

STV Group Price Performance

STV Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £129.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,188.67 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.28.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

