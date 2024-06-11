Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $121,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $348.17. The stock had a trading volume of 898,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

