Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 533,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 752,773 shares.The stock last traded at $52.56 and had previously closed at $52.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.87.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

