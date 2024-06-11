Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 634,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 533,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 973,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 628,687 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $75.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

