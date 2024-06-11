Stratis (STRAX) Trading 16.1% Lower This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $48,500.41 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.77 or 0.05196904 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00046726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002302 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

