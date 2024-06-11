STP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.27 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $91.27 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,291.36 or 0.99992209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00088520 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04690466 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,121,315.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

