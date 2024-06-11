StockNews.com Upgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

