StockNews.com Upgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to “Buy”

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

SEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEE

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.