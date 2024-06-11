StockNews.com Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to Sell

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYKGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $18.17. 2,279,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 62.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,569 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $20,872,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 914,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,870,000 after purchasing an additional 592,653 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

