StockNews.com Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $141.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 21.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

