StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 52.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

