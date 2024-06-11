StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

