STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,565 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics accounts for approximately 5.9% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.33. 2,835,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.