Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $128.31 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $128.31 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,234.06 or 1.00249169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00091034 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03342873 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,066,142.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

