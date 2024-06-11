Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.33 ($12.11).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 800 ($10.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.06) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 739.60 ($9.42) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 796 ($10.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 727.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 668.32. The company has a market capitalization of £18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.34), for a total value of £264,829.60 ($337,233.67). Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

