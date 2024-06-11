SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,547 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 569,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 139,539 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.50. 16,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

