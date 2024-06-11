SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.62

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.62 and last traded at $77.44, with a volume of 706229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,429,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 92,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 358,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 284,057 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

