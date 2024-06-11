SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. 3,248,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,328. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.