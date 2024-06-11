SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Reduced by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,188. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

