SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $106.27. Approximately 2,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.18.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a market cap of $239.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.