Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,946,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 975,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southwest Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 147,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 519.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,295,000 after buying an additional 656,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,169. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

